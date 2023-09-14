Harry Maguire's mother addresses unfair criticism of son

Harry Maguire (L) with his mother Zoe (R) — Instagram / @Zoemaguirewilkinson

Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire's mother Zoe hit back at the people who have been throwing criticism and abusive comments at her son calling the pressure that has been applied on him "disgraceful".

Maguire, 30, was booed by the English fans during their 3-1 win against Scotland on Tuesday (September 12) at Hamden Park as he entered the stadium as a substitute in the second half.

Maguire scored an own-goal in the 67th minute for which he was criticised by the fans as well as pundits on social media as well as in the ground.

Not only that, he was also a target of constant abuse during Man United's pre-season tour to the United States during July - August.

Taking to her Instagram account, Maguire's mother hit out at her son's critics saying that the treatment he is getting is disgraceful.

“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life, never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country," she wrote on Instagram.

“I was there in the stand [at Hampden] as usual. It’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond ‘football’.

"For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

“Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody.”

England's manager Gareth Southgate also threw his weight behind Maguire after the centre-back was booed during the game.

"There has been ridiculous treatment of him for a long period of time, frankly," Southgate said after the match.

"It’s a joke. I’ve never known a player treated the way he is not by the Scottish fans, but by our own commentators, pundits, whatever, they've created something beyond anything I've ever seen."