Statistically Babar Azam is ahead of Virat Kohli, says Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden hugs Babar Azam - ICC

Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden has weighed in on the ongoing debate comparing the batting superiority of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, asserting that Babar Azam is currently leading this high-stakes showdown. Both Kohli and Babar are revered for their exceptional batting skills and captaincy roles in their respective national teams, India and Pakistan.

Virat Kohli boasts a remarkable ODI career, having played 279 matches and amassed an impressive 13,271 runs with a highest score of 183. His rapid run accumulation has seen him break records, including becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 ODI runs. Kohli has consistently threatened the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's records.

In contrast, Babar Azam, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2015, has rapidly ascended the cricketing ladder. In 107 ODI matches, he has scored 19 centuries and achieved milestones such as being the second fastest player to 2000 ODI runs and the fastest to 5000 ODI runs, surpassing even Kohli.

While Kohli maintains a higher batting average, Babar boasts a superior strike rate. However, it's essential to consider the difference in the number of matches they've played, with Kohli's experience being more than double that of Babar's.

Matthew Hayden expressed his admiration for Babar Azam's batting, labelling him a champion batter.

"Babar Azam is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that's what champions do. When you think about the statistical comparison at the same stage, Virat Kohli vs. Babar Azam, Babar Azam is actually leading that shoot-out match," Hayden said on Star Sports.

In anticipation of Babar Azam's return to top form, Hayden expects him to shine in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka, underscoring Babar's significance not only as the captain but also as a key talent within the Pakistani team.

"So that's how significant he is to the Pakistani team lineup and I am sure that he can do it in this shoot-out against Sri Lanka. Babar is central not only because he is the captain but he is absolutely central in terms of the talent of that batting unit."