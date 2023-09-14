Asia Cup 2023: Shadab Khan receives special souvenir ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Manager Pakistan team Rehan-ul-Haq (L) and Shadab Khan (R) - Screengrab/PCB

Ahead of the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan's vice-captain, Shadab Khan, was honoured with a special souvenir.

This recognition was in celebration of Shadab's remarkable achievement of reaching 200 international wickets, a milestone he attained during a game against India when he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma.



During the ongoing Asia Cup, Shadab has continued to shine, securing five wickets with his best performance being figures of 4/27 against Nepal. The special souvenir was presented to him by the team's head coach, Grant Bradburn.

Shadab Khan's journey in international cricket began in March 2017, and since then, he has participated in 161 international matches, showcasing his prowess as a bowler. His wicket-taking abilities are spread across different formats, with 14 wickets in Tests, 82 in ODIs, and an impressive 104 in T20Is, bringing his overall tally to 200 wickets.

Rehan-ul-Haq, the manager of the Pakistan team, expressed his admiration for Shadab's dedication and growth as a cricketer. He fondly recalled Shadab's early days, emphasizing his transformation into the vice-captain of the Pakistan side.

"We lost one game in the last three months and it doesn't mean, the team has eventually not been good anymore. You all are great players," he said.

"Shaddy (Shadab Khan) came seven years before and I remember the first picture he took. I feel proud he has taken 200 international wickets and the character he has become from there to vice-captain of the Pakistan side.

Notably, Shadab Khan holds the distinction of being the only Pakistani male cricketer to achieve the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is.

Meanwhile, the toss of the crucial match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo has been delayed due to rain.

This is the last match in Super 4 for both sides, with the winner qualifying for the final against India on September 17.

However, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the Pakistan- Sri Lanka and the other remaining matches of the event.