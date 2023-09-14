Cricket Australia makes neck guards mandatory for batters

Steve Smith adjusts a special protective padding at the back of his helmet - AFP

Cricket Australia has imposed a new set of rules for both international and domestic cricket from October 1 for every Australian player.

These changes, outlined by Cricket Australia on their website, will mandate the use of neck protectors for all batters in sanctioned competitions when facing fast or medium-pace bowlers. Failure to comply with these rules may lead to sanctions.

This rule adjustment will have a significant impact on several prominent Australian international cricketers, such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja, all of whom presently do not use neck protectors while batting.

Cricket Australia had previously advised the adoption of neck protectors following the tragic death of former Test batter Phillip Hughes in 2014. However, some experienced players had been hesitant to embrace this safety measure. Steve Smith, for instance, expressed discomfort with the added protection, mentioning that it made him feel "claustrophobic."

"I've tried them before and I tried them the other day when I was batting (in the nets) and I reckon my heart rate went up about 30 or 40 straight away," Smith said in 2019.

"I just feel claustrophobic. I compare it to being stuck in an MRI scan machine," Smith added before conceding "I'm going to have to get used to them."

"I'm sure the more I wear them, the more I practice with them, my heart rate will come down and everything will be OK."

Warner said in 2016 that he does "not and will not wear" one because it "digs into" his neck and is a distraction.

This move is a response to the tragic incident in 2014 when Hughes lost his life after being struck on the back of the head by a delivery that rose sharply during a domestic Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Hughes was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to a traumatic head injury two days later.

The new regulations will require players to wear neck guards in international cricket when representing the national teams, both at home and abroad. While international umpires will not directly enforce this regulation as they do in domestic cricket, players may still face sanctions for violations under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

It must be noted these rules apply exclusively to batters facing fast or medium pace bowling and do not extend to those facing slow or spin bowling, wicketkeepers, or close-in fielders.