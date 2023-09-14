Babar Azam closes in on another record

Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring a century. - AFP

Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam — who was declared ICC Player of the Month on Tuesday — is closing in on another ODI record.

The right-hander has scored 19 centuries in 104 innings from 107 matches and is just one short of equalling the record of most centuries in the 50-over format for Pakistan.

Former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar is on top with 20 centuries in 244 innings from 247 matches with a strike rate of 80.67.

On the other hand, the Pakistan skipper has a strike rate of 89.16 and — if he scores one today against Sri Lana in Colombo — would be the quickest Pakistani batter to achieve the feat.

Babar Azam is followed by Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Hafeez are the ones with 15 and 11 centuries respectively.

Among the current cricketers, only Fakahar Zaman (10) and Imam ul Haq (9) are in the top 10 for most ODI tons for Pakistan.

This the last match in Super 4 for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the winner qualifying for the final against India on September 17.

However, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the Pakistan- Sri Lanka and the other remaining matches of the event.

What happens if rain washes out remaining matches?

India have already qualified for the final so rain will have no effect on their position. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of the race for the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will both get one point but the Lankan Tigers will book their ticket to the final due to their better net run-rate (NRR).

After Pakistan's 228-run defeat against India, their NRR fell to -1.892. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have an NRR of -0.2.

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Sept 14 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - Bangladesh vs India Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)