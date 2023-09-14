Asia Cup 2023: Shahnawaz Dahani reaches Colombo

Shahnawaz Dahani has joined the Pakistan squad in Colombo. - PCB

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani reached Colombo on Thursday to join the Men in Green squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called up Zaman Khan and Dahani as backups for Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who picked up injuries during the Green Shirts' Super Four clash against India on Monday.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure keeping in mind that the World Cup 2023 is just around the corner.

"Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups," the PCB said in a brief statement.

"The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month.

The World Cup 2023 begins in October and Pakistan don't want to take any kind of risks with their primary pacers.

Dahani was supposed to reach Colombo yesterday, however visa issues delayed his departure.

Meanwhile, Naseem, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup, will leave for Pakistan later today.

Pakistan's next and last match of the Super Four will be against Sri Lanka, with the winner qualifying for the final against India on September 17.

However, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the Pakistan- Sri Lanka and the other remaining matches of the event.

What happens if rain washes out remaining matches?

India have already qualified for the final so rain will have no effect on their position. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of the race for the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will both get one point but the Lankan Tigers will book their ticket to the final due to their better net run-rate (NRR).

After Pakistan's 228-run defeat against India, their NRR fell to -1.892. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have an NRR of -0.2.

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Sept 14 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - Bangladesh vs India Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)