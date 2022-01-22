PSL 7: 'PSL and Lahore Qalandars ka level hai': David Wiese

David Wiese - PSL/file

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese urges fans to support Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on 27 January.

The official Twitter handle of the PSL shared a video where Wiese asks fans to come to the stadium and support Lahore Qalandars.

"I am coming to Pakistan for the PSL. Come to the stadium to show your support for our team because PSL 7 and Lahore Qalandars ka level hai," Wiese said.

David Wiese was retained by Lahore Qalandars in the Diamond Category for the seventh edition of the tournament, alongside Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hafeez.

The Namibian all-rounder joined the Qalandars in 2019 after leaving Karachi Kings and has now become an integral part of the squad due to his power hitting.