PSL 7: David Willey 'can't wait to get started' for Multan Sultans

David Willey - Photo: Multan Sultans Twitter

England bowling all-rounder David Willey has said that he cannot wait to get started for Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Taking to Twitter, Willey said he's off to Pakistan for the PSL.

"Off to Pakistan for @thePSLt20. Excited join @MultanSultans for season 7 & can’t wait to get started," he tweeted.

Willey was picked by the defending champions Multan Sultans in the Supplementary and Replacement draft as a supplementary pick.

Multan Sultans will kick off their PSL campaign by taking on Karachi Kings in the first match of the tournament at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi on 27 January.