PSL 2022: Karachi Kings unveil stunning kits for PSL 7

The photo shows a glimpse of the Karachi Kings kit launching ceremony. Photo Source: Twitter/Karachi Kings

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Karachi Kings have unveiled their new jerseys for this year's PSL which is set to roll into action on January 27.

Karachi Kings shared a small video on their official Twitter handle, to inform about what the team kits for the seventh PSL look like.

"Here's the new look for the Kings for PSL 7," Kings tweeted.



In the video, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, spinner Imad Wasim, franchise skipper and star batter Babar Azam have featured while wearing the newly launched jerseys.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will kick off their PSL 2022 campaign by locking horns against Multan Sultans in the inaugural match at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 27.

Kings who have a competitive squad comprising some match-winning players including the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Lewis Gregory, and Sharjeel Khan will look to win its second PSL title.