U-19 World Cup: Pakistan secure quarter-final berth after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs

Photo Source: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan qualified to the quarter-finals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 after registering their second successive Group C win against Afghanistan by 24 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Maaz Sadaqat was the Man of the Match for his all-round show as he scored quick 42 runs off 37 balls, and also picked up one wicket for 33 runs in six overs.

Afghanistan was given a 240 run target by Pakistan who scored 239-9 in 50 overs after winning the toss, as the Green Shirts bowlers needed to bowl tight lines and length to stop the opposition from chasing the target.

And Pakistan just did that, they deployed pressure by bowling tight lines and forced Afghanistan's batters to absorb dot balls and the pressure continued to mount as a result.



Aiwas Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with economy figures of 3-36 in nine overs, Ahmed Khan conceded just 11 runs in six overs with the economy figures of just 1.83, while Qasim Akram picked two and Maaz Sadaqat picked one.

Afghanistan opener Bilal Sayedi was the top scorer with 42 runs off 81 balls, as tail-ender, Noor Ahmad played a quick 29 run knock of 18 balls but Afghanistan fell 24 runs short.

Pakistan posted 239 for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs with Muhammad Shehzad scoring 42, Abdul Faseeh 68, skipper Qasim Akram 38 were the notable scorers.

Izharulhaq Naveed was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan with the figures of 3-41.