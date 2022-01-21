Michael Vaughan thinks India-Pakistan match is bigger than Ashes

Former England captain Micheal Vaughan. Photo Source:Twitter

Former England skipper and a well-known commentator Michael Vaughan believe that the epic rivalry between the two neighboring giants India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket and it also outweighs the Ashes series played between the game's two old enemies, England and Australia.

It should be noted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixtures of the 2022 T20 World Cup as India and Pakistan will lock horns on October 23 in Melbourne. Vaughan while talking to Star Sports spoke about the intensity of the India-Pakistan match.

"I think, we being England and Australia ex-players, we all kind of think of the Ashes as the biggest game in world cricket, it’s not! India vs Pakistan is the biggest game," Vaughan said.

He added: "Looking forward to Rohit Sharma being the captain, probably the first time he's going to be under real pressure. It's going to be an epic event."

It is pertinent to mention that the 2022 T20 World Cup will roll into action from October 16 and will be played across the seven venues in Australia.

While both India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 alongside South Africa, Bangladesh and the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A will join them.

