PSL 7: Lewis Gregory lands in Karachi for PSL 2022

Lewis Gregory - Photo: Karachi Kings Twitter

England all-rounder Lewis Gregory has landed in Karachi to represent Karachi Kings for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Kings took to Twitter to announce the arrival of Gregory in Karachi.

"The King has landed," tweeted Karachi Kings.

"Lewis Gregory has reached Karachi to join the Kings' squad," Kings added.

The 29-year-old was picked by Karachi Kings in the Diamond Category, alongside Muhammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir.

The PSL will kick off when Karachi Kings takes on defending champions Multan Sultans on 27 January at National Cricket Stadium Karachi.