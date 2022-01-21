PSL 7 will go ahead despite rise in COVID-19, says PCB COO Salman Naseer

Photo: PCB

With the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just five days away, COVID-19 continues to attack the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer has claimed that the tournament will start on Thursday as per schedule.

All foreign players are ready to go to Lahore for the Lahore-leg matches of the PSL, even after the Lahore bomb blast.

"Atif Aslam will perform in a brief ceremony," PCB COO said. "So far, all foreign players are coming to Pakistan. Even a big player will not be able to escape punishment for violating COVID-19 SOPs."

Salman Naseer revealed that in pre-testing in Karachi, two players and two team officials are suffering from COVID-19.

Salman said that forty employees of the hotel staff fell victim to COVID-19, and they have been isolated.

According to sources, eight more employees of the National Cricket Stadium have tested positive for the virus. Seventeen employees, including the security officer, returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Yesterday, nine employees had contracted the virus.