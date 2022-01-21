PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi reacts to battle with Babar Azam on 30 January in Karachi

Babar Azam (L) and Shaheen Afridi (R)- Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars' newly appointed captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that he's looking forward to Lahore Qalandars' big match in PSL against Karachi Kings, which will also be a contest between his bowling and Babar Azam's batting.

But, Afridi made it clear that there won't be any mercy when his favorite player will be playing as the opposition's batsman in the field.

"Babar is my favorite player, but when he's opponent, he's an opponent, and there won't be any complacency. Karachi against Lahore is an important match and widely followed by fans. I am sure they'll enjoy a good game," Shaheen said, talking to a virtual press conference.

"There's no doubt about Babar's talent, he's the top batsman, and you need to deliver a magical delivery to get his wicket. That's what I will do against him - bowl my best," Afridi aimed.

Replying to a question, Shaheen said that he is not even thinking about becoming Pakistan's captain at this stage and is happy with the way Babar is leading the side.

"The way Babar is leading the side, I don't even need to think about being captain. I pray that he continues to lead us for the next 10-15 years. If my services are ever needed for the role of captaincy, it will be an honor for me," he said.

"We recently met Imran Khan, and he was also saying that fast bowlers can be good captains, so let's see how it goes with me," Afridi concluded.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings on 30 January at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.