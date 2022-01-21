Fawad Alam 'honoured and grateful' for being named in ICC Test Team of The Year

Pakistan Test cricketer Fawad Alam has reacted to being named in the International Cricket Council's Test team of the year, saying he is "honored and grateful" for being selected.

The international cricket governing body announced their Test team of the year on Thursday, and three members of the Pakistan Test team, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, were included in the squad by the ICC.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Alam reacted to being selected in the team.

"Alhamdulillah! Honored and grateful to be named in this elite team of such top-tier cricketers," Fawad tweeted.

ICC Test team of the year:

Kane Williamson (c), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England) Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).