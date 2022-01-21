PCB readies Test preparation plan for Australia tour, say sources

Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has readied a Test preparation plan for the much-awaited Australia tour, sources reported.

According to sources, the camp for red-ball cricketers will commence next week, and squad members will participate in a training session on Tuesday at the National High Performance Centre Lahore.

Players, who are not part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will also be invited to the training session.

Australia is scheduled to play Test and white-ball cricket series in Pakistan in March and April.

The first match of the three-match Test series will be played at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi on March 3.

Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years

The PCB in November announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022 and comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – a 13-team event from which the seven highest-placed sides and the hosts, India, will qualify directly for the event proper in 2023.