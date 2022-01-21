T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to lock horns on 23 October at MCG

Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan and India have been drawn in the same group for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled to play in Australia.

The arch-rivals will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign in a high-voltage clash at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan and India were drawn in the same group of the T20 World Cup 2021, where Pakistan thrashed India to start their tournament with a big win.

Both the sides are placed together in group 2 in the Super 12 round for the next tournament. They will be joined by Bangladesh, South Africa, and two teams from the first round in the group.

The T20 World Cup 2022 schedule was announced on Friday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which confirmed that the 16-team tournament will be played from October 16th to November 13th at different venues of Australia.

Namibia and Sri Lanka will be joined by two teams from qualifiers in group A while West Indies and Scotland will join another two in group B.

After the first stage, four from eight teams will join the top 8 directly qualified teams in the Super 12 round.

The event kicks off on October 16th with the first-round match between Namibia and former champions Sri Lanka, while the two qualifying teams from group A will take on each other on the same day.

Hosts and defending champions Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Pakistan will kick off its World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against India on 23rd October in Melbourne. The match will start at 1 pm. Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B on 27th October, which most likely can be the West Indies, while on 30th October, the Green Shirts will take on runner-up of first round’s Group A, which - going by seedlings - can be Namibia.

The Pakistani team will face South Africa at the SCG on 3rd November. The former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.

The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.