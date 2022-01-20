Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria thinks Indian dressing room is divided into two groups

Danish Kaneria. Photo Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold statement after India lost the first ODI against South Africa as he thinks that the Indian dressing room seems to be divided into two groups.

Kaneria on his official YouTube channel said: "We saw during the game that the Indian dressing room was divided into two groups. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were sitting apart."

"Also, Kohli wasn't in the same mood as he used to be when he was the captain. But he's a team man and will come back stronger, "Kaneria further elaborated on the relationship between Kohli and KL Rahul.

It should be noted that India lost the Test series by 2-1 despite being the favorites to win the red-ball series and after that, Kohli decided to step down as the Test skipper as well.

And, now they have also been defeated in the first ODI by 31 runs as South Africa are 1-0 up in the three-match series as India now needs to turn the tables and win both the remaining ODIs to clinch the 50-over series.