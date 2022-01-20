PSL 7: Health and Safety protocols introduced for PSL 2022

Photo: PCB

Health and safety protocols have been introduced to protect the players and staff involved in Pakistan Super League (PSL) from COVID-19.

Health and safety protocols for coronavirus have been made public, and violators will face different penalties, which are warnings, 5-25% match fee reduction, 25-50% fee deduction, one to five-match ban, while serious violations could be punished by expulsion from the league.

According to the document, the committee will have the power to impose more or less severe punishments based on individual cases.

Minor violations include not obeying the six-feet distance rule outside designated premises, sharing water bottles, luggage towels, and kits, shaking hands before or after the match, not picking up laundry from the ground or dressing room, entering the isolation room without permission, doing physiotherapy session without wearing a mask or spending more than 15 minutes, and being in a restricted area without permission.

Meanwhile, serious violations include inviting or visiting someone other than the hotel's maintenance staff, ordering anything into the room without the permission of the Bio-Bubble Integrity Manager, not updating the integrity manager about the symptoms, use of medications that will reduce the symptoms or affect the COVID test result, meet someone who has COVID-19 or has severe symptoms, and telling someone unrelated about someone's symptoms.