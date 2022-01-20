Australia climbs to No.1 spot in ICC Test Team Rankings after Ashes triumph

Photo Source: Twitter/ICC

In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team rankings, Australia has pushed aside India to climb to the number one spot in the game's longest-format team rankings after their astounding 4-0 Ashes series victory over England.

Australia put up a sheer dominant display as they won the four-Test of the five-match Ashes series stunningly against a clueless England team.

As a result, they are sitting at the top of Test team rankings with 119 rating points, while New Zealand is on second with 117 rating points.

While India has slipped to the third spot after their disappointing 2-1 Test series defeat against South Africa.

The Proteas have climbed up one spot to number five with 101 rating points.

While Pakistan has slipped down one spot to No.6 with 93 rating points. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland have meanwhile managed to retain their respective positions in the ranking charts.