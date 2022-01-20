Is Cristiano Ronaldo quitting Man United just after one season?

Photo: Twitter

The drama which is happening over Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United at the end of the summer seems to be well on course of becoming a reality, as the star player is set to leave United at the end of this season if they fail to make the cut for Europe's prestigious UEFA Champions League competition.



According to the report in SunSport, there have been talks this week between the representatives of Ronaldo and Richard Arnold who will become the club's new Chief Executive when the beginning of the next month.



It should be noted that during United's last victorious game against Brentford which they won by 3-1, Ronaldo was brought onto the bench 20 minutes before the end of the match by Ralf Rangnick which left him dejected and also sparked a new issue.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo returned to United on a two-year contract from Juventus, and is having a horrible return till now and as it seems like his return may cut short to just a single season.

United is currently sitting on the seventh spot of the Premier League points table, and has a huge task of securing a Champions League spot.