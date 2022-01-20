Babar Azam named as captain of ICC ODI team of the year

Babar Azam - Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) evealed the ICC ODI team of the year on Thursday, and Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam has been selected as captain of the international cricket governing body's ODI team of the year.

Babar was also appointed as the captain of the ICC T20I team of the year on Wednesday.

"Despite having played only six matches in 2021, Babar still managed to score 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries.



"The talismanic Pakistan skipper made vital contributions in tough away tours of South Africa and England, ending up with Player of the Match awards in both their victories in the former. He also scored a memorable ton in Birmingham in conditions that assisted the seamers," said the ICC.

Pakistan national team member Fakhar Zaman has also been included in the ICC ODI team of the year.

"Zaman continued his stellar run in Pakistan's ODI outfit in the year 2021. Playing six matches, he aggregated 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two centuries. One of the centuries came against South Africa, in a knock which will be remembered for ages. He scored 193, almost taking Pakistan home in their chase of 342 in Johannesburg," ICC said.