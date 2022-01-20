'I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia's tour of Pakistan': Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is excited about Australia's much-awaited tour to Pakistan in March and says that the entire country is ready to welcome the Aussies.

Rizwan told PCB digital: "I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia's tour of Pakistan. I have read some very positive remarks from the stakeholders in Australia about the tour to Pakistan. The entire nation of Pakistan is ready to welcome Australia for the historic tour after 24 years."

Rizwan also elaborated that the strong bond between the two countries makes this series more exciting.

"Both nations share a strong connection. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja participate in the HBL PSL, and our players (Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain) were recently featured in the KFC Big Bash League 2021-22. This further strengthens the bond between the two countries," he added.

Rizwan further stated: "Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, passionately shared his views about Pakistan. Similarly, the love and admiration in Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, eyes were prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai."