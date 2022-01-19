Kell Brook hurls fiery statement on Amir Khan ahead of the crucial fight

Kell Brook. Photo Source: Twitter

With the much-awaited February 19 fight between the two boxing giants Amir Khan and Kell Brook coming closer with each passing day, both the stars are in the news for an exchange of words, and this time around Kell has hurled another fiery statement on Khan.

Brook while speaking to the iFL TV said: "I don't know if I hate him — that's a strong word — but I'm close to the hate side. I really dislike the man and I really can't wait to punch his face in. I can't wait to get my knuckles to the nearest point of the gloves and drill it straight into his face.

Brook stressed that, unlike Amir who will retire after the fight, he is just focused on the crucial clash and isn't thinking about all such things.

Brook added: "I think a lot of people want me to say I'm going to retire. Am I going to retire? Let's see how I'm feeling, whether I've got that buzz after hearing all of them in Manchester screaming and cheering, when the first bell rings and whenever the last bell rings.

"What emotions are going to be going through me directly straight after the fight. Let's just wait and see," Brook elaborated.