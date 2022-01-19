Dale Steyn thinks Virat Kohli can regain his best after leaving the captaincy

Dale Steyn (Left) and Virat Kohli (Right). Photo Source: Twitter/AFP

Former South African bowling great Dale Steyn thinks that the star Indian batter Virat Kohli can now focus on his batting and get back to his absolute best as well as his family, as he doesn't have the captaincy burden on his shoulders anymore now.

Steyn while talking to Star Sports said: ''I suppose bubble life can make it really difficult. You take on so much responsibility as a captain, then you have got your family and you're travelling, it really does boil down to family at the end of the day. I personally think so."

Steyn elaborated: "He has got a young family right now, captaincy — if you're a single man being a professional sportsman — is almost like a selfish thing, we all have to focus on ourselves to be able to get the best out of us and provide the best for the country. But the moment a young family comes in, some other things don't matter much," he added.

"Now I think, Virat Kohli has relinquished captaincy, he can focus on his family and then just focus on his batting. You might even see a better Virat Kohli now," he added.

It should be noted that recently Kohli announced a shocking decision to hang up his boots as India's Test skipper after a disappointing Test series against South Africa by 2-1.