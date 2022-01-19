BBL 11: Glenn Maxwell wreaks havoc, creates history against Hurricanes

Glenn Maxwell - Photo: Twitte

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wreaked havoc in Melbourne as he played an unbelievable innings against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 154 runs in just 64 balls at a strike-rate of 254 and remained not-out, punishing Hurricanes' bowlers. Maxwell smashed four huge maximums and 22 boundaries to achieve the milestone.



The Melbourne Stars skipper created history as he became the first player to reach the 150-plus mark. The previous record was 147 by Marcus Stoinis, who was accompanying Maxwell to power the Stars to a 273-run target against Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Stoinis also scored a quick 31-ball 75 to steer Melbourne Stars to 273.