Tennis star Sania Mirza unveils retirement plan

Sania Mirza - Photo: Twitter

MELBOURNE: Tennis star and wife of Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has revealed her retirement plan.

After losing in the first round of the Australian Open doubles, Sania Mirza announced her retirement plan, saying that 2022 will be her last tennis season.

"There are many reasons for retirement, but the simple fact is that I will not play," Sania said.

"Now I have to think about my three-year-old son. I cannot put my son in danger by taking along my son while traveling," she added.

"My hours are bothering me, and my body is not supporting. I am not giving excuses or any reason for losing, but the fact is that as I get older, my recovery is taking time," she concluded.