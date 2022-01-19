Shaheen, Rizwan, and Babar included in ICC T20I team of the year

-File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its ICC T20I team of the year for 2021.

Three Pakistan national team members, including Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan, have made it to the team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Babar Azam has also been announced as the captain of the international cricket governing body's T20I team of the year.

Shaheen Afridi picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 26.04 and an economy of 7.86.

"It was a year to remember for Shaheen Afridi, especially in the shortest form of the game. Extracting brilliant movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old," said the ICC.

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 1,326 runs in only 29 matches. Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89.

"The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game.

"Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer," ICC said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been appointed as captain of the ICC T20I team of the year. He has played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries.



"The Pakistan skipper was at his classy best in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best at the T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

"His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman," ICC said.

ICC T20I team of the year:

Babar Azan (captain), Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi