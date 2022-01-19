Pakistan skipper Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC T20I team of the year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Babar Azam as the captain of the ICC T20I team of the year for 2021 as the international cricket governing body has unveiled their ICC T20I team of the year.

"The Pakistan skipper was at his classy best in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best at the T20 World Cup where he ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer.

Overall, Babar played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman," said the ICC.



Apart from Babar, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are also included in the team.

ICC T20I team of the year:

Babar Azan (captain), Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Afridi











