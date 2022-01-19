PSL 7: Haris Rauf heaps praise on Lahore Qalandars' new skipper Shaheen Afridi

Haris Rauf - Photo: Reporter

Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Harris Rauf has heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars' newly appointed skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he is a dynamic captain who wants to achieve a lot.

"Shaheen is a good bowler, and now he will be a successful captain. He is a dynamic captain who wants to do a lot and wants to do well. This is why he set up camp for PSL 7 early so that the players are fully prepared and will perform well in the event," Haris said.

Haris also expressed happiness over his close friend Shaheen Afridi becoming the captain of Lahore Qalandars.

"Shaheen is a friend off the field, he is a teammate on the ground, and now he is the captain. I am happy that he became Qalandars' captain, and we will support him to make him successful," he added.

Haris returned to Pakistan from Australia's Big Bash League after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called Pakistani cricketers back to Pakistan to prepare for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer will lead Lahore Qalandars' bowling attack along with Shaheen in the seventh edition of the PSL, scheduled to start on 27 January at National Cricket Stadium Karachi.