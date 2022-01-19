COVID-19 affects sports activities across Pakistan

Due to the fast spread of COVID-19, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has announced new restrictions and protocols to control the spread of the disease in the country, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Sports activities face many restrictions nationwide. In districts with a more than 10% COVID-19 positivity rate, only 50% of people will be allowed to go to gyms, cinemas, shrines, and parks. And, other sports including, kabaddi, polo, karate, and boxing, will be completely banned.

On the other hand, former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi had said that PSL should be postponed or the event should be held with additional players.



The Quetta Gladiator player said that the number of COVID-19 patients in Karachi is increasing day by day, and it seems that fewer crowds will be allowed into the stadiums during the PSL.