PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get aggressive, but he will try to control it

Photo provided by the reporter

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi accepts the fact that pace bowlers can get aggressive and angry, but the young sensation still believes that "as a skipper of a team, you have to maintain control."

Shaheen said: "I must maintain my composure while working diligently to enhance my performance. If my performance improves, I will then be able to speak to others regarding their performance."

Speaking to the media at the end of the Lahore Qalandars pre-camp on Tuesday, Afridi stated that as a captain, he makes sure that the entire team follows suit. "The responsibility increases," he said, adding that while there is no pressure, the responsibility must still be taken up by the captain.

"I am receiving a lot of assistance from Muhammad Hafeez. He is a senior member of the team. I ask him and learn what is favourable for me," said the fast bowler.

Speaking about the Lahore Qalandars' pre-camp, Afridi stated that the camp was helpful because it allowed him to gain a better understanding of the players and their personal qualities, as well as for them to gain a better understanding of him.

It should be noted that in December last year, Shaheen was named as the captain of the Lahore Qalandars team for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

He lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.