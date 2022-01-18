PSL 2022: PCB unveils match officials for PSL 7

Photo Source: Twitter/PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the names of umpires and match referees who will be officiating the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 which is set to kick-start on January 27.

The panel of match officials includes some of the biggest and experienced names including, the ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka who will be doing his duties for the first time in PSL.

Ranjan will also be joined by his countrymen Roshan Mahanama as the match referee.

The three referees from Pakistan include Muhammad Javed, Ali Naqvi, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

While among the umpires, the panel includes the prominent names including Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth from England, while Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqub, Faisal Afridi will be from Pakistan.

Imran Javed, Imtiaz Iqbal, Nasir Hussain, Shozab Raza, and Waleed Yaqub have also been included in the list of umpires.

Match referees (5):

Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Javed Malik, Ranjan Madugalle, and Roshan Mahanama.

Umpires (12):

Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Michael Gough, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza, and Waleed Yaqub