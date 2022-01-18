Chief selector Bailey looks to strengthen Australia's pace attack for Pakistan series

George Bailey. Photo Source; Twitter

Australia's Chief Selector George Bailey believes that the team's pace attack is needed to be strengthened for their upcoming tour to Pakistan in March as the pitches in that nation seem to favor the fast bowlers.

Bailey told ABC Tasmania: "We don't have a great deal of information on what sort of wickets to expect. We've looked at a lot of their first-class cricket. Maybe counter intuitively, it seems to favor fast bowling. Pakistan does have a wealth of strong fast bowlers."

He added: "A lot of our subcontinent experience has led to thinking that the spin is going to be quite handy too. We're covering all bases and taking a couple of spinners and a bevy of fast bowlers just to make sure whatever conditions we do get, we're able to adapt," he added

It is pertinent to mention that it is for the first time since 1998 that Australia will be touring Pakistan, as they will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

Meanwhile, Australia will look to carry their winning momentum by also thumping Pakistan in their own backyard and create history during the much-awaited series.