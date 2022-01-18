PSL 2022: Babar, Shaheen rearing to face each other in PSL 7

Photo Source: Twitter

Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars' skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi are eager to face each other and provide the fans with some riveting action when their teams lock horns in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It should be noted that both stars will take on against each other in two instances. The first instance will be on January 30 in Karachi, when Kings will collide against Qalandars', while the second instance will be on February 18 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.



Kings' skipper Babar, about facing Shaheen said: "Facing Shaheen is always a thrilling proposition as he asks a lot of questions. His searing pace, ability to bring the ball back, and guileful variations keep a batter judging. He has a passion to learn and, over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly."

Babar added: "It will be tough, but an exciting battle and I look forward to facing Shaheen once again. I am sure, the fans are also eagerly awaiting it."

While Qalandars skipper Shaheen about the prospect of facing Babar stated: "Babar is a tough cookie and his solid technique tests you whenever and wherever you bowl at him. Wearing a soft smile on his face, he will dispatch you to the boundary in every part of the ground and nullify all your plans."

Shaheen added: "The battle with Babar will be an interesting one in front of both Karachi and Lahore crowds. I will be enjoying it for sure and I hope the fans will also have fun watching it."