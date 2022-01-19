PSL 2022: Mohammad Hafeez says Lahore Qalandars need improvement in fielding

Photo provided by the reporter.

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who will be playing for Lahore Qalandars in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), has highlighted the area of fielding where Qalandars needs to improve in order to win their maiden PSL title.

Hafeez, while talking to the media at the end of the Qalandars' pre-camp, said: "Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world's best spinner, Rashid Khan. Our batting line-up also consists of experienced batters. The only area we need to work on is our fielding."

Hafeez said fielding is key to winning a T20 match. "So when we reach Karachi, we will try to focus on this area."

The experienced all-rounder said despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was imperative the PSL be held without interruptions and move on as scheduled.

The previous seasons of the tournament 2020 and 2021 were interrupted due to coronavirus and they were concluded on later dates.

Hafeez noted that Shaheen Shah Afridi had won hearts through his performance and after doing well as the Qalandars’ captain, he will get more appreciation from fans.

The Qalandars had replaced Sohail Akhtar with Shaheen as the new skipper.

"But we should not think ahead and ponder over how he will do as Pakistan's captain," Hafeez concluded.

It should be noted that the much-waited PSL 2022 will roll into action on January 27 in Karachi.

The 15 matches of the first leg will be played in the port city, while the remaining 19 fixtures will be held under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 10.

