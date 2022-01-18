U-19 World Cup 2022: Haseebullah, Awais star as Pakistan outclass Zimbabwe

Photo Source: Twitter/Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan made a resounding start to their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 by outclassing Zimbabwe U-19 by 115 runs as Awais Ali grabbed six wickets and Haseebullah Khan scored a terrific 135 run inning.

While chasing the huge score, Zimbabwe never got a flow to their inning as they kept losing the wicket at regular intervals with half of their batting line-up being sent back to the pavilion for just 79 runs on the board.

Other than, Awais, Zeeshan Zameer, and Ahmed Khan also picked up wickets each to bowled out Zimbabwe for 200 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a huge 315 runs total for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs, with Haseebullah playing a brilliant 135-run knock. While Irfan Khan was the other notable scorer as he played a 75-run inning of 73 balls.



