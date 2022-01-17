PSL 7: Is Lahore Qalandar's bowling line-up the best in PSL 2022?

Haris Rauf (L), Shaheen Afridi (M), and Rashid Khan (R) - File Photo

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is renowned for its bowlers as the tournament has introduced and produced some of the exciting young bowling talents.

All PSL franchises have world-class bowling attacks, but according to stats, since the beginning of 2020, Lahore Qalandars' have the best bowling attack in the seventh edition of the tournament.

Qalandars' bowling line-up includes Pakistan national cricket team's star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan has taken 141, the most wickets taken by a player since 2020.

Pakistan right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, with 111 wickets, has taken the second highest wickets since 2020, while left-arm pacer Shaheen stands third with 103 scalps.

With these stats, it's clear that the Qalandars' experienced and fierce bowling line-up will be a headache for the opposition and they can be argued as the best bowling attack in the seventh edition of the PSL.

The PSL will kick off when defending champions Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings at National Cricket Stadium Karachi on 27 January 2022.