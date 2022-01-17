Ten PCB staff test positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed ten positive cases of COVID-19 among staff on Monday.



According to the PCB, five members of the PCB staff, while five ground staff have tested positive for the virus.

The board has sent the infected persons for isolation after their COVID-19 results came positive.

The PCB had tested the board staff and ground staff last week.

On the other hand, the national governing body has already given the booster dose to its staff.

All meetings will be virtual, and the staff will strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols, the statement said.