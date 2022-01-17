Fans to nominate 'Hamaray Heroes' for PSL 2022

Photo: PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket fans will have an opportunity to nominate their favourite personalities, who will be recognised by the Pakistan Cricket Board under the Hamaray Heroes initiative during the Pakistan Super League 7 from 27 January to 27 February.

The fans can submit their suggestions by completing a nominations form, available on the PSL website, and submitting before 23 January.

The final list will be submitted to a panel comprising the PCB Board of Governors members and 34 candidates with maximum nominations will be rewarded remotely during the tournament whose first 15 matches will be played in the Karachi-leg and 19 matches in the Lahore-leg.

The fans will have a chance to pick their favourite personalities from different walks of life, such as such as sports, education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

The PSL fans can shine a light on the heroes by nominating them in one or several categories. They can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

The campaign was introduced in the PSL 2020 and received an overwhelming response as the initiative rewarded prominent Pakistan stars, where Kabaddi player Imran Butt, Founder of ACF Animal Rescue Ayesha Chundrigar, Mountain Climber Nazir Sultan, Professional eSports Player Arslan Ash and Filmmaker Faheem Azvi.