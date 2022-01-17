Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss hails Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Hasnain - Photo: Twitter

Sydney Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss has heaped praise on Pakistan's young pace sensation Muhammad Hasnain after his first stint at the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain bowled a triple-wicket maiden over in his first match for the Thunders, and since then, he has been providing Thunders with impactful performances in season eleven of the BBL.

"Hasnain brought a bit of pace, said Bayliss. "Even though he is only a young guy, he brought his international experience with him. He has pace, a good yorker, and he showed that even in T20 cricket, that extra bit of pace can be difficult to play."

Bayliss believes Hasnain hopes to represent Pakistan against Australia in an international series.

"I'm sure Muhammad is hoping he tours Australia at some later date with Pakistan. Obviously, he'd come here with some experience of playing in Australian conditions," he said.

Hasnain bagged seven wickets at a strike rate of 15.7 and a skinny economy rate of six before returning to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old will represent Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the PSL, scheduled to kick off on 27 January.