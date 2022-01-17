Real Madrid trounce Athletic Club to win 12th Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid celebrating after winning Spanish Super Cup - Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Real Madrid were outstanding in the Spanish Super Cup final match against Athletic Club at the King Fahd International Stadium Riyadh.

Carrying the momentum from their 'El Clasico' win, Madrid delivered an all-around team performance to win their 12th Spanish Super Club title.

Luka Modric's exceptional curved shoot found the back of the net in the 38th minute to put the Los Blancos in the front.

Following Modric's sensational goal, Karim Benzema won a penalty after a shoot from the Frenchman hit Athletic defender Yeray Alvarez's hand in the 52nd minute. Benzema converted the penalty to extend Real Madrid's lead to 2-0.

However, Athletic won a penalty in the 87th minute, but Thibaut Courtois made a sensational save to maintain Real Madrid's 2-0 lead.

Real Madrid won their 12th Spanish Super Club title and are ripping their opponents apart this season in every competition. The Los Blancos are first in the La Liga, topped their group in the Champions League, and won their 12th Spanish Super Cup title.



