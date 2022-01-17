Who does Pakistan skipper Babar Azam turn to when in a difficult situation?

Babar Azam - Photo: Twitter

Pakistan national team skipper Babar Azam has revealed that he turns to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmad when he finds himself in a difficult situation, Geo News reported Monday.

Speaking during a ceremony arranged by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Babar said he turns to the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper in difficult times.

"Whenever I am in difficult situations, I go to Saifi (Sarfaraz) Bhai. He has led the team for a long time and is an experienced captain. His thoughts are nice, and whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I go to Saifi Bhai, and his advice helps me a lot," Babar said.

The 27-year-old captain also said he takes advice from his vice-captains Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and other senior players, including veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.