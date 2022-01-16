Joe Root confident of leading England Test side despite Ashes debacle

— AFP/File

England skipper Joe Root still feels that he is the right man to continue playing for the Test team despite a humiliating Ashes series in which Australia comprehensively won by 4-0, as questions have been raised over Root's captaincy.

After the disappointing fifth Ashes Test, Root told the Evening Standard: "I feel like I'm the right man for the job. I've got the appetite, I feel passionately about it, I think I've got the support of the guys around me. I’m very experienced in the role now.

He added: "Hopefully, that's what happens moving forward but it's another step forward that needs to happen."



The whole of England cricket is under pressure as the defeat against Australia in the recently concluded Ashes has raised many questions over the management, the board, as well as players.

Meanwhile, Australia totally dominated England in all departments of the game as they lost the first Test by 9 wickets in Brisbane, second by 275 runs in Adelaide, third by an innings and 14 runs, though they managed to draw the fourth one and lost the last and fifth by 146 runs in Hobart.