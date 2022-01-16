PSL 2022: Which player has played most number of matches in PSL history?

Photo: Twitter

Ever since the first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2016, the Peshawar Zalmi's star batter and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has played the most number of PSL matches in the evet's history.

From 2016-2021, Kamran has been playing for only one franchise and has played a record number of 69 games. In those games, he has scored 1,820 runs at an average of 27.57 with three centuries.

The second player to have played most PSL matches is Zalmi's skipper and pacer Wahab Riaz, who has played 67 games. And in terms of his performances, the left-arm pacer has managed to pick up 94 wickets.

The third player is Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who has donned the jersey 62 times. Sarfraz has also led his team to a PSL title in 2019 and has scored 1,189 runs.

The fourth spot is shared among Quetta's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Zalmi's all-rounder Shoaib Malik, as both players have participated in 61 games each.

In 61 matches, Nawaz has picked up 55 wickets and has scored 541 runs, while Malik has scored 1,481 runs.