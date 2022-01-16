Liverpool outclass Brentford 3-0 to go second on Premier League points table

Photo Source: Twitter

Liverpool put up a totally dominating show in their Premier League clash at home against Brentford which they won by 3-0 at the iconic Anfield Stadium to move to the second spot on the points table.

Fabinho opened the account for Liverpool just before the end of the first half when he sent the ball into the net with a far-post header.

While in the 69th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead with the diving header on a free-kick.

Takumi Minamino came off the bench and made to 3-0 for Liverpool in the 77th minute when he kicked the ball on the return in front of a clueless Brentford defense.

It should be noted that Liverpool outdid Brentford in terms of ball possession, shots on targets, as well as corners.

Having played 21 games, Liverpool is in the second position of the Premier League points table with 45 points — 11 points adrift of the table topper Manchester City who have played one more game.