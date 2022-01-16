Rafael Benitez sacked by Everton as manager

Rafael Benitez. Photo Source:Twitter

The Everton Football Club has decided to sack the Spanish manager Rafael Benitez just after less than seven months in his job as the club's man-in-charge after the disappointing 2-1 defeat against Norwich City.

Everton won only one of their last 13 Premier League matches and is currently sitting on the 15th spot on the Premier League points table.



The club has also confirmed the news about Benitez's sacking on their official website.

"Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager. Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course," the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that Benitez succeeded Italian Carle Ancelotti as Everton's manager in June before the start of the ongoing season.

Benitez had a terrific track record in the Premier League as a manager as he led Liverpool to a UEFA Champions League title in 2005 and Chelsea to UEFA Europa League crown in 2013.

But he didn't enjoy a great stint as Everton's manager by winning just seven games out of 22.