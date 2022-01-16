James Anderson says he learned wobble seam deliveries by watching Mohammad Asif

Mohammad Asif (Right) and James Anderson (Left). Photo Source: Twitter/AFP

England's legendary fast bowler James Anderson, who picked up 640 wickets in his 169thTest, has said that he learned the art of bowling wobble seam deliveries by watching the former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif.

Anderson told 7Cricket: "It was before the 2010/11 Ashes, David Saker was our bowling coach. He said Kookaburra doesn’t swing for a huge amount of time, so something else in the locker as a bowler was crucial here in Australia for success. In summer 2010, we played against Pakistan and Mohammad Asif was bowling this ball which just wobbled a little bit, it was not seaming nor swinging, he was just trying to nip off the seam,"

He added: "So I spent the whole summer practising that and working on it and was comfortable to bowl here [in Australia] which actually brought success for me throughout that series," he added.

It has should be noted that Asif, during his playing days, was known for bowling some unbelievable swinging deliveries which helped him pick the wickets of some of the world's top-batters before he was banned for life in 2010 after being involved in a match-fixing scandal.

