Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note to Virat Kohli after he steps down as Test skipper

Virat Kohli (L) and Anushka Sharma (R). — AFP/Files

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note to her husband over his seven years journey as India's Test cricketer which ended yesterday after the star batter decided to step down.

Anushka took to her official Instagram account by sharing Kohli's picture in which he can be seen wearing India's Test kits

Anushka penned a long cation and recalled the memory when Kohli was appointed as Test skipper back in 2014.

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it", she wrote.

She also wrote about Kohli's growth both as a captain and as well as a human being. "I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership" she added.





She concluded: 'What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves and you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good".

