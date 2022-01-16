Twitterati praise Australia for sensational Ashes series triumph over England

Photo Source: Twitter/ICC

Twitterati continue to praise Australia for their remarkable and one-sided Ashes series 2021-22 after they defeated England in the fifth and final Test in Hobart to clinch the series by 4-0.

Throughout the series, Australia completely dominated and outplayed England in all departments of the game from the first Test to the last Test which they have clinched by 146 runs.

Before the series, pacer Pat Cummins was appointed as the skipper for the crucial series, but he led brilliantly from the front and also performed sensationally as a bowler by picking up 21 wickets in the series.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by 9 wickets as Travis Head scored a terrific 152. They won the second Test in Adelaide by 275 runs.

They continued to rub salt in the wounds of an already tormented England team by rolling them out for a paltry 68-run total in the second innings and won the game by an innings and 14 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, England managed to forge out a tough draw in the fourth Test in Sydney to save themselves from a humiliating white-wash.

And, in the last Test at the picturesque Bellerive Oval, they bowled England out for scores of 188 and 124 to win the match comprehensively.

Meanwhile, fans continue to praise Aussies who just displayed a classical Australian brand of cricket and completely dominated the Joe Root-led team.

Just take a look:



